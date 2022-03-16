HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, acquired Fulton Consulting Engineers, a provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) design and energy efficiency services through an asset purchase. Fulton strengthens NV5’s MEP and technology engineering design and energy efficiency capabilities in California and the Southwest and introduces NV5 to new markets and clients. The acquisition will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“The acquisition of Fulton Consulting Engineers supports NV5’s strategic approach to acquisitions by both strengthening our verticals and expanding our high-margin ESG and technology services, and we look forward to the contributions that Fulton will make to our continued growth,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5.

“We are excited to welcome Fulton to the NV5 team as it strengthens our MEP and technology design capabilities in the Southwest and our growing energy efficiency business,” said Ben Heraud, COO of buildings and energy efficiency Solutions at NV5. For more information, visit www.nv5.com.