HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — NSI Industries LLC, a provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, acquired Metallics, a Bristol, Connecticut-based manufacturer and supplier of fasteners and related supplies, as part of its commitment to connecting distributors to the products, services, and technologies they need to advance. The acquisition also allows NSI to further key inroads into the electrical, HVAC, and building technologies markets.

“Metallics has been serving tradesmen since 1959 with a foundation built upon quality, reliability, and innovation,” said David DiDonato, CCO for NSI. “NSI has been interested in the fasteners category for some time, and we’re delighted to be bringing the Metallics product line into our portfolio. This acquisition represents a strategic addition to our company and one that I’m sure our loyal distributors and end users will appreciate.”

In service of their customers and in coordination with its affiliate, Avanti Screw Inc., Metallics is able to design and produce new and innovative fasteners in its central Connecticut plant. Their knowledgeable sales and support staff is always available to answer any and all questions. And now, further supported by NSI, customers can continue to feel certain that a strong relationship will be built not only with them but with their customers and the installers they serve as well.

“On behalf of the Mola family, I am both pleased and very grateful that NSI has purchased Metallics and has chosen to keep it in its original birthplace, Bristol, Connecticut,” said Randy Mola, president, Metallics. “During our 62-year history, Metallics has employed hundreds of families in and around Bristol, and they have all played a role in our success. Knowing that this trend will continue going forward brings with it a comforting peace-of-mind. Longevity and loyalty have played a key role in our success, and today 30 percent of our workforce has been with for more than 22 years.”

For more information, visit

.