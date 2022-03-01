What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. 2022 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC Contest Winners

  2. What’s Next: Specifying the Right R-410A Replacement

  3. Hydrogen Battery Storage Room Ventilation: The Evolving Codes and Standards

  4. 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC – Kajal Prasad

  5. 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC – Katrina Kelly-Pitou