NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Integrated flood sensor technology is now standard on all large diameter (2-1/2 inch to 10 inch) Watts 909 backflow preventers. Flood sensors can be easily activated with add-on cellular or BMS kits.

Sensors are designed to detect discharge from the RPZ backflow’s relief valve, so action can be taken to prevent flooding.

An integrated sensor is now pre-installed at the relief valve, directly before the air gap, on all large diameter 909s. The integrated, self-calibrating flood sensor detects potential flood conditions.

Customers can receive multichannel alerts via email, text, and phone call using optional activation kits. Activation kits include options for connecting to the building management system (BMS) or connecting through the cellular gateway, utilizing the Watts cloud-based platform (SynctaSM). Customers can upgrade existing 909 valves already installed with the new technology using upgrade kits. For more information, visit https://www.watts.com/LF909FS.