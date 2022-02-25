EXETER, N.H. — Installing pipe shields in plumbing and mechanical systems is easier than ever with the introduction of Lok-Shield insulation shields from ASC-Engineered Solutions. The new Anvil® Fig. 167 Insulation Lok-Shield is made of 18 gauge galvanized steel and attaches to pipe hangers without the need for job site tack welding or pre-fabrication.

Anvil Lok-Shield locks in place with easily bent tabs that wrap around the clevis hanger's side and hold the insulation shield firmly in place during installation. These side tabs allow installers to avoid damaging insulation, a common issue when installing insulation protection shields with bottom tabs, preventing potential tearing of insulation or rupturing the vapor barrier.

It can be used with 5-inch diameter or smaller clevis hangers. Along with Lok-Shield, ASC-ES also offers a clevis hanger its Fig. 260, Adjustable Clevis Hanger. Designed to work with the Fig. 260, Lok-Shield is also compatible for use with clevis hangers from most other hanger brands.

Lok-Shield is easily transported, as it does not require tack welding to a clevis hanger before installation. It features chamfered cupped ends for safe, non-sharp edges.

Made in America, Lok-Shield complies with Federal Specification A-A-1192A (Type 40), WW-H-171-E (Type 41), and MSS SP-58 (Type 40). It comes in eight shield sizes from X1A to 7A.

