ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon launched EasyDye™, a fluorescent leak detection dye from Nu-Calgon. EasyDye simply injects into an AC/R system in seconds, and its ultra-bright, fluorescent color helps contractors find refrigerant leaks anywhere in the system.

EasyDye works with all commercially available oils and is designed for split systems, heat pumps, microchannel coils, packaged units, and mini-splits. EasyDye is super concentrated for use in 1.5-6 ton systems.

After injecting EasyDye (part #4050-51), contractors can easily find leaks using an ultraviolet flashlight like the one sold in the company’s UV Leak Detection Kit (part #4050-15). For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.