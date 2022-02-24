TANEYTOWN, Md. — EVAPCO Inc. has acquired CO 2 refrigeration systems manufacturer, Systèmes LMP, Canada, forming a strategic alliance to pursue growing market demand for environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems using natural refrigerants.

With the acquisition, EVAPCO’s refrigeration division strengthens its chiefly ammonia-based industrial technology offerings through immediate expansion into – and synergy with – LMP’s CO 2 expertise and product offerings.

“With the addition of EVAPCO LMP, EVAPCO is now perfectly positioned and uniquely qualified to be the leading manufacturer for a full spectrum of natural refrigeration systems and components – and this fits very well with the environmentally sustainable company culture we desire,” explained Bill Bartley, president and CEO.

According to Pat Strine, senior vice president, EVAPCO refrigeration sales and marketing, CO 2 technology is an ideal complement to EVAPCO’s existing NH3 (ammonia) business, especially considering CO2’s ideal suitability for light industrial or smaller commercial refrigeration systems, or retrofits to synthetic refrigerant-based systems.

“It’s a strategic win for both of us,” he said. “For EVAPCO, we now strengthen our natural refrigerant-based product portfolio to expand our reach into our existing markets, such as food and beverage and cold storage. And, we can grow into new markets like commercial retail.”

“We are excited to join forces with EVAPCO and leverage our respective strengths to provide technologically advanced CO 2 solutions and first class customer service,” said Jeff Gingras, president of Evapco Systems LMP, ULC, the new business entity.