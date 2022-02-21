SANTA ANA, Calif. — Louisiana-based Craig Hebert (CH) Engineering has joined Salas O’Brien, further strengthening Salas O’Brien’s engineering expertise and creating a combined firm of more than 50 offices, 1,400 team members, and 360 registered professionals.

The CH team’s capabilities and portfolio complement Salas O’Brien’s existing work in the commercial, educational, and health care markets, and the merger increases the combined team’s ability to provide comprehensive, integrated, multi-discipline engineering services.

As the next step in Salas O’Brien’s strategy to be local everywhere, with international resources, the CH team will continue to be managed by its current leaders and will adopt the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period.

The merger closed on Feb. 1, 2022, and news was shared soon afterward with both the CH and Salas O’Brien teams.

“Strong leadership, outstanding client service, and excellent craftsmanship are strengths of CH Engineering, just like they are of Salas O’Brien,” said David Bonaventure, principal and leader of Salas O’Brien’s Louisiana offices. “I am thrilled that Craig and the CH team have become part of Salas O’Brien and that, together, we can collaborate to provide integrated engineering service to clients in Louisiana and beyond.”

Salas O’Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the most respected engineering firm in the world as measured by our clients and team members. CH represents the second merger in 2022 for Salas O’Brien.

“Joining Salas O’Brien provides tremendous opportunity for our team,” said Craig Hebert, executive director, CH Engineering. “Seeing how closely our values align, it was clear that Salas O’Brien was the best choice to continue growing our talent and enhancing client service.”

