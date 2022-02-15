MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Bell & Gossett, a Xylem brand, launched its ecocirc® 20-18/ecocirc+ 20-18 – Variable Speed ECM Smart Circulator. The newest generation variable-speed ECM smart circulator, ecocirc 20-18, provides a highly efficient product for both heating and cooling as well as potable water. The ecocirc+ 20-18 model comes with additional premium features – such as Bluetooth communication – allowing wireless connectivity directly to a smartphone or tablet for remote access control.

The ecocirc 20-18 works for most residential systems and potable water systems, including heating and cooling systems, residential buildings, domestic hot water systems, systems with thermostatic radiator valves, underfloor heating systems, and thermal solar systems. With the ability to replace more than 70 pumps, the ecocirc 20-18 is highly reliable for pump replacements at job sites.

“The ecocirc 20-18 truly marks a new generation of smart circulators by combining adaptability, efficiency and connectivity in one package,” said Barry Lee, product manager, circulator pumps and accessories, Xylem, Americas. “We are thrilled to offer our customers such a versatile solution for almost any residential water application.”

Features of the standard ecocirc 20-18 include:

Maximum of 20 feet of head or 18 gpm;

70W maximum power;

Nine (9) different modes to choose for proportional pressure, constant pressure or adjustable speed control;

Complete integrated system protection (CircGuard);

Automatic air purge to remove trapped air in pump;

One-turn knob with LED display for easy reading and setting of the pump;

Check valve in the box; and

Insulation shell.

Features of the advanced ecocirc+ 20-18 include:

Bluetooth for wireless communication to mobile devices;

0-10V input;

Temperate control;

eAdapt auto learn and Night Mode; and

Digital display to show pressure, flow rate, and power consumption.

The Bell & Gossett ecocirc 20-18 is designed to simplify circulator pump selection by providing high flexibility and high energy efficiency performance across a wide range of pumps and sizes. Solving a multitude of heating, cooling and potable water applications with nine different product settings, the new ecocirc 20-18 line is a cost-effective and inventory-reducing solution.

