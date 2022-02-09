Project Delivery Method: Design-build (D-B)

Owner Team: Library building manager, facility manager, owner representative (consultant), and physician (consultant)

Project Delivery Team: D-B project manager, coordinator (mechanical-general construction), humidifier consultant, and humidifier service technician

HVAC Project Team: HVAC technician (in-house staff); automatic temperature control (ATC) technician (in-house staff); operation and maintenance technician (in-house staff); third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) contractor; and piping foreman

Application 2019 ASHRAE Handbook: Museums, Galleries, Archives, and Libraries, Chapter 24

Systems 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Steam Systems, Chapter 11

Equipment 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Jacketed steam humidifiers, Chapter 22, and gas-fired steam generator, Chapter 32

Project Type: Facility audit for IAQ, occupant health, and preservation of the books in the library with a focus on the HVAC infrastructure and capital project master plan following the 2019-2020 pandemic

References: Refer to the codes and standards located at the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Applications; and 2020 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Systems, and Equipment

Other References: ASHRAE Technical Committee TC 5.11, Humidifying and Equipment; and Technical Committee 2.10, Resilience and Security, Construction and Operation of Sustainable Buildings; ASHRAE Humidity Control Design Guide for Commercial and Institutional Buildings; ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning; ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy); and ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ); and Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA)

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT