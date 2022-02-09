Project Delivery Method: Design-build (D-B)
Owner Team: Library building manager, facility manager, owner representative (consultant), and physician (consultant)
Project Delivery Team: D-B project manager, coordinator (mechanical-general construction), humidifier consultant, and humidifier service technician
HVAC Project Team: HVAC technician (in-house staff); automatic temperature control (ATC) technician (in-house staff); operation and maintenance technician (in-house staff); third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) contractor; and piping foreman
Application 2019 ASHRAE Handbook: Museums, Galleries, Archives, and Libraries, Chapter 24
Systems 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Steam Systems, Chapter 11
Equipment 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Jacketed steam humidifiers, Chapter 22, and gas-fired steam generator, Chapter 32
Project Type: Facility audit for IAQ, occupant health, and preservation of the books in the library with a focus on the HVAC infrastructure and capital project master plan following the 2019-2020 pandemic
References: Refer to the codes and standards located at the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Applications; and 2020 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Systems, and Equipment
Other References: ASHRAE Technical Committee TC 5.11, Humidifying and Equipment; and Technical Committee 2.10, Resilience and Security, Construction and Operation of Sustainable Buildings; ASHRAE Humidity Control Design Guide for Commercial and Institutional Buildings; ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning; ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy); and ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ); and Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA)
DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT
- The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following:
- Owner’s building program goals and additional goals
- System constraints and constructability constraints
- Finalized system selection based on methods to furnish and install humidification into the library facility
- Specialized systems shall include a new gas-fired steam generator to produce the steam to new humidifiers in existing central air-handling units and specific areas of the building. Also, a new reverse-osmosis (RO) water system will serve the 100% water makeup to the steam generator.
- Automatic controls shall include new direct digital steam humidification automation, boiler furnished controls, a BACnet interface, an internet interface, the existing building automation system (BAS) interface, and an interface with the existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system interface
- Program & Project Goal
- Functional goals (refer to 2020 ASHRAE Handbook, Chapter 1)
- Budget goals: first cost and operating cost
- Timeline goal(s): pre-purchased equipment dates so the humidifiers will be in operation by the upcoming heating season
- Management goals: A three-year extended warranty service contract for the new steam generator
- Available utilities: Natural gas and 480/3/60 existing electrical power and BAS system
- Existing conditions: central air system(s) supply air and/or return air cubic feet per minute (cfm), general and toilet exhaust, heating systems, and air conditioning systems
- Rebalance and commission the building’s central air systems, new steam generator, humidifier systems, and RO system
- The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements
- The design criteria shall be based on an analytical analysis of the existing facility, occupant, and HVAC conditions; associated operation; and proactive maintenance management
- The D-B team will refer to the ASHRAE guide for humidity control design and ASHRAE Indoor Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning
- The addition of space humidification based on ASHRAE’s Humidity Control Design Guide
- Owner’s facility environmental audit for space humidification and IAQ, occupant health, and preservation of the books in the library
- An implementation update of all policy and procedure (P&P) manuals
- Add humidifiers to recommended existing systems along with the addition of individual space humidifiers as recommended by the D-B humidifier consultant
- Furnish, install, monitor, measure, and provide monthly reporting (if necessary) of humidity levels, space temperature, and outdoor air temperature
- Add a new RO water system, serving new building humidifiers furnished and installed per the D-B scope of work
- The in-house BAS technician will update any existing safeties and alarms associated with the new monitoring and reporting system working with the D-B team, third-party CxC, and third-party TAB technician
- The facility manager shall have the BAS and operations and maintenance technicians trained to accommodate P&P changes as they affect the building management and HVAC systems
- The D-B team shall produce complete record documents, warranties, and training
- The D-B HVAC design engineer shall provide system flow diagrams with these three documents (OPR, DID, and BOD) along with ATC sequences of operation.
DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT
To see this month’s quiz, click here.
To see the answers to this month’s quiz, click here.