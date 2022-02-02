HARTVILLE, Ohio — Renewable Lubricants’ new Bio-Blast™ Penetrant is a high-performance, fast-acting, biodegradable penetrant that eradicates rust and dirt to quickly free corroded nuts, bolts, and other frozen components quickly. A patented blend of additives and bio-solvents provides a fast-penetrating catalyst that is non-staining to ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Fast capillary wetting action reduces surface tension, freeing up frozen parts quickly. Unlike petroleum solvents, there is no direct loss of the penetrant into the water, soil, or work environment, so Bio-Blast is inherently safer for the environment. This patented, nonflammable, noncombustible formulation is safe for most workplaces as well. Renewable, nontoxic, U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and ISO-1400 compliant Bio-Blast contains no hazardous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making it ideal for use on nuts/bolts, air tools, rusty chains, jacks, locks dies, linkage cables, wire ropes, hinges, firearms, fishing reels, and more.

Bio-Blast meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2013 Vessel General Permit (VGP) guidelines for environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) and is ideal where low toxicity, biodegradability, and non-bioaccumulation properties are required. The penetrants are available in 11-ounce aerosol cans, 12-ounce spray bottles, 1-gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, and case lots from the Hartville, Ohio factory. For more information, visit

