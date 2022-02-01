BALTIMORE — Danfoss has announced is now accepting entries for its 13th annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition.

Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors, and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

Interested participants may enter the competition by submitting a nomination by June 30. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel of third-party judges representing various disciplines.

Recent winners of the EnVisioneer of the Year program include Towson Courthouse (Baltimore); Sheridan College (Oakville, Ontario, Canada); Arctic Cool; Multistack and Escambia County School District (Pensacola, Florida.); Delfield; Smardt Chiller Group; and EMCOR Services Mesa Energy Systems (Irvine, California).

