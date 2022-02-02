What products are engineers most interested in? Here are the top five most popular products at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. HMH7 Horizontal Discharge Heat Pump – York

  2. Airstage Integration Manager VRF Hardware Platform – Fujitsu General America Inc.

  3. Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters – Lochinvar

  4. Singular Boiler Series – Bosch Thermotechnology

  5. HVAC Airflow and Differential Pressure Sensors – Sensaphone

