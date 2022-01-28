WASHINGTON — CxEnergy 2022, an industry event focused on commissioning, energy management, and building analytics and diagnostics, announced its technical program. The event is scheduled to take place April 19-22 in Orlando, Florida, at the Caribe Royale.

CxEnergy draws hundreds of commissioning experts, energy management professionals, MEP engineers, HVAC testing professionals, facility managers, and building owners. Presentation topics include:

Case Studies in Commissioning and Energy Management in Buildings and Facilities (particularly featuring the owner perspective);

Market Sector Case Studies (e.g., health care, education, data centers, correctional facility, industrial campus);

Efficiency, Sustainability, Resiliency and Security – Redefining Auditing;

$1.2T Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) – Opportunities for Commissioning Agents 2022-2026;

Advances in Building Automation and Control Technologies;

Automated Functional Testing;

Embracing Total Cost of Ownership (TCoO) & Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Value Engineering;

Real-time IAQ Data for Managing Key HVAC System Infrastructures;

Building Enclose Fundamentals;

Optimizing Domestic Hot Water Systems for Peak Performance; and

Operational Readiness of Mission-Critical Facilities.

The 30-plus speakers represent nearly all building science disciplines. The speakers represent companies and organizations. including TLC Engineering Solutions, NYSERDA, SkyFoundry, AECOM, Senseware, Jacobs Engineering, SSRCx, and more. See CxEnergy’s 2022 Technical Program here.

CxEnergy technical presentation attendees earn AIA (LU/HSW or LU), USGBC LEED general education, CxA, and EMP continuing education credits for presentations. The credits are widely applicable for other certifications and professional licenses (attendees should check with their certification or licensing body).

The expo hall showcases a wide variety of products including controls, software, instruments, metering devices, and services targeted specifically to commissioning, energy management, engineering, and testing firms. The CxEnergy Exhibitor Prospectus is available here.

CxEnergy offers pre-conference certification workshops and seminars for Certified Commissioning Authority (CxA) and Energy Management Professional (EMP), plus a TAB & Cx Seminar. The event also features several networking events that connect commissioning providers, energy managers, MEP engineers, facility managers, control technologists, and HVAC testing professionals with manufacturers and energy services providers.

CxEnergy is presented by the AABC Commissioning Group (

), Associated Air Balance Council (

), and Energy Management Association (

). Supporting Organizations include the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Project Haystack, the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA), the Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), and the Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN). For more information, visit