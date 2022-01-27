MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied introduced SiteLine™ Building Controls — a portfolio of scalable, cloud-based technologies to effortlessly connect, monitor, and manage both individual pieces of HVAC equipment and integrated building systems. With SiteLine, building owners and operators have the tools and insights to optimize performance, improve indoor air quality, and trim energy use and carbon emissions.

The SiteLine portfolio currently includes three offerings to meet a range of needs, including SiteLine for Dedicated Equipment, SiteLine for Wireless Building Automation System (BAS) and SiteLine for Pre-Programmed BAS.

The new controls portfolio provides complete transparency into the entire HVAC ecosystem to help create comfortable and sustainable environments where people work and live. Intuitive dashboards keep facility personnel connected to their operations at all times and arms them with data to drive efficiency and lower costs while maintaining comfort.

Unlike most control systems, which require a high degree of configuration and programming, SiteLine offers out-of-the-box functionality for easy setup. It also seamlessly links many makes of equipment, helping alleviate integration challenges that contractors and engineers face every day.

"Controls are often the domain of specialized engineers and technicians," said Shinya Nishi, senior vice president, aftermarket, Daikin Applied. "And that comes with a considerable price tag. SiteLine, however, is designed to provide effortless insights. The hardware and software are flexible and user-friendly and able to be installed and used by almost anyone in the field."

SiteLine for Wireless BAS combines the power of wireless technology and the cloud to integrate light-commercial, applied, and VRV equipment into one easy-to-manage building automation system (BAS) for both retrofits and new construction. Plus, the controls feature advanced security to protect user data and scalability to accommodate future expansion.

SiteLine for Dedicated Equipment delivers 24/7 monitoring and control for stand-alone equipment, including rooftop units and chillers. A direct connection to hundreds of data points — from any connected device, anywhere in the world — provides precise insights for easier decision making. Preventive alerts also help reduce downtime and emergency service calls.

SiteLine for Pre-Programmed BAS helps users enhance performance and efficiency throughout an entire facility with a BAS that links and optimizes Daikin equipment. This pre-engineered system offers configurable control without the need for custom programming. Local and cloud-based connectivity provides additional flexibility.

"It's not just the technology," Nishi said. "Users also get access to our technical resource center and controls engineers for ongoing support. Controls and customer care — we're bringing the best of both worlds together to deliver an exceptional experience."

For more information, visit www.daikinapplied.com.