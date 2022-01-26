CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco’s new VR Series high-efficiency ECM cast-iron or stainless steel circulators offer a wide range of low, medium, or high head options in sizes from 1/3-2 horsepower (hp). Easy, intuitive settings and operation will appeal to installers for a broad range of uses, including HVAC, hot water recirculation, and NSF commercial hot applications.

00e VR circulators provide an easy-to-program pump interface with real-time feedback. Modbus, BACnet, and 0-10Vdc + pulse width modulation (PWM) are standard. The circulators provide 62 feet max head and up to 320 GPM flow. They are NSF/ANSI 61 + 372 commercial hot certified.

The circulators are also equipped with ASHRAE’s 2019 Software Innovation Award-winning Taco Tags, providing vital product/application information instantly to phones or other mobile devices. Even the molded insulation shell is included. For more information, visit

