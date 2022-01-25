BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega LLC, a manufacturer of pressing technology and systems, is introducing an entirely new line of MegaPress®G valves in sizes ½ inch to 2 inches. These valves, like MegaPressG press fittings, are approved for use in gas and fuel oil applications. The valves are suitable for use with ASTM Schedule 5 to Schedule 40 carbon steel pipe.

Viega also is launching larger sizes of its MegaPress three-piece ball valves, one of the first press ball valves of its kind in the 2½- to 4-inch range.

In addition, ProPress® valves are now available in sizes 2½ to 4 inches for use with copper and stainless CTS pipes.

The new valves are approved for commercial, industrial, and residential applications.

All Viega valves are equipped with Smart Connect technology, which makes it easy to find unpressed connections.

Regardless of the application or product line, using Viega valves and fittings means no open flames, fast connections, and labor savings, resulting in safe and efficient projects.

“The addition of our new valves means customers will no longer have to pair Viega fittings with valves from other manufacturers,” said Luke Paulo, manager of product portfolio development. “Instead, they can install a complete Viega system with the confidence that valves and fittings are designed and engineered for each other and will deliver the highest quality in the industry.” For more information, visit

.