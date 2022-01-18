ARLINGTON, Va. — The Clifford H. "Ted" Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), announced scholarship awards totaling $45,000 to 24 students, including two military veterans and eight SkillsUSA awardees studying to become technicians in the HVACR and water heating industry.

"Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced," said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, AHRI. “We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry."

“Workforce development is a major priority for ACCA, and we’re pleased to work with the Rees Scholarship Foundation and AHRI to help recruit financial support for deserving individuals,” said Barton James, president and CEO, ACCA. “It is our responsibility as an industry to continue to support and encourage careers in the skilled trades, and it starts with training and education."



HVACR and Water Heating Technician Program Recipients:

Lindola Gilbert, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Elijah Hernandez, Institute of Technology Modesto, Modesto, California

Mohammad Farhead Jalali, Institute of Technology Modesto, Modesto, California

Zhifang Liu, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California

Jose Moscosa, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Palmague Namboure, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Arthur Ramos, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Eduardo Rodriguez, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Andres Siguenza, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Likhit Sutchairak, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California

Carlos Viquez, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago

Mustafa Zafari, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California

Rutchanon Vongasavarit, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California

Duane Hall, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Elijah LaRue, Career and Technology Education Centers, Newark, Ohio

Jacob McArthur, Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Juan Rodriguez, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California

Alsharif Bogar, Lincoln Technical School, New Britain, Connecticut

William Key, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama

Carter Hanvey, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama

Kurt Wester, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama

Stephen Morrison, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama

Veterans Program Recipients:

Joshua Parson, Bevill State Community College, Hamilton, Alabama

Robert Landerfin, San Joaquin Valley College - Temecula, Temecula, California

SkillsUSA Awardees:

Anthony Gomez

Boom Rollice

Jaxon Windsor

Katherine Marchand

Lucas Ognissanti

Nathan Muezner

Nicholas Didier

Zachary Stone

Since its founding in 2003, the Rees Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 643 deserving students and instructors. For a list of past scholarship recipients,

