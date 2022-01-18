ARLINGTON, Va. — The Clifford H. "Ted" Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), announced scholarship awards totaling $45,000 to 24 students, including two military veterans and eight SkillsUSA awardees studying to become technicians in the HVACR and water heating industry.
"Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced," said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, AHRI. “We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry."
“Workforce development is a major priority for ACCA, and we’re pleased to work with the Rees Scholarship Foundation and AHRI to help recruit financial support for deserving individuals,” said Barton James, president and CEO, ACCA. “It is our responsibility as an industry to continue to support and encourage careers in the skilled trades, and it starts with training and education."
HVACR and Water Heating Technician Program Recipients:
Lindola Gilbert, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Elijah Hernandez, Institute of Technology Modesto, Modesto, California
Mohammad Farhead Jalali, Institute of Technology Modesto, Modesto, California
Zhifang Liu, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California
Jose Moscosa, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Palmague Namboure, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Arthur Ramos, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Eduardo Rodriguez, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Andres Siguenza, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Likhit Sutchairak, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California
Carlos Viquez, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Mustafa Zafari, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California
Rutchanon Vongasavarit, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California
Duane Hall, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Elijah LaRue, Career and Technology Education Centers, Newark, Ohio
Jacob McArthur, Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Juan Rodriguez, Brownson Technical School, Anaheim, California
Alsharif Bogar, Lincoln Technical School, New Britain, Connecticut
William Key, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Carter Hanvey, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Kurt Wester, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Stephen Morrison, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Veterans Program Recipients:
Joshua Parson, Bevill State Community College, Hamilton, Alabama
Robert Landerfin, San Joaquin Valley College - Temecula, Temecula, California
SkillsUSA Awardees:
Anthony Gomez
Boom Rollice
Jaxon Windsor
Katherine Marchand
Lucas Ognissanti
Nathan Muezner
Nicholas Didier
Zachary Stone
Since its founding in 2003, the Rees Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 643 deserving students and instructors. For a list of past scholarship recipients, click here.