SAINT PAUL, Minn. — TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural and planning consulting services, is pleased to announce Jeannine Clancy has joined TKDA’s leadership team as program director of strategic and community partnerships.

Clancy will build on the firm’s excellent reputation of improving communities by enhancing efforts in infrastructure planning and programming, public engagement, stakeholder communication and staff development.

As a longtime member of the public works community, Clancy has managed municipal capital projects associated with utilities, streets and buildings for the cities of New Hope and Golden Valley in Minnesota, and Scottsdale, Arizona. More recently, she served as assistant general manager of wastewater planning and capital project delivery at Metropolitan Council Environmental Services (MCES).

At MCES, Clancy was a key leader in fostering a culture of customer service, with particular focus on the cities, townships, and industries served by the organization. She oversaw the planning, design, construction, and commissioning of the MCES regional wastewater system, which serves 111 communities in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

“As a project manager with a history of commitment to excellent, cost-effective public services, Jeannine will bring valuable perspective to TKDA’s leadership team,” said Tom Stoneburner, president and CEO, TKDA. “Her experience in developing collaborative solutions to complex problems will serve our clients well.”

Clancy received a master’s degree from Minnesota State University’s Urban and Regional Studies Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science from Morningside University. She is an active member of the American Public Works Association (APWA), where she has held leadership roles at the state level and currently serves as the chair of APWA’s National Water Resources Management Committee. In 2021, she was selected by APWA as a Top Ten Public Works Leader. For more information, visit

.