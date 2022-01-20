WESTFIELD, Mass. — Mestek Canada Inc., a manufacturer of specialty HVAC systems for industrial, commercial, and residential spaces, acquired the Transom Corp., a designer and manufacturer of high-lift, low-ambient heat pumps with domestic hot water capabilities, air- and water-cooled chillers, large capacity heat recovery, and makeup air units. The Transom Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mestek Canada Inc.

“Transom’s versatile offering of compressor-based products will enhance Mestek’s solutions-based approach to all market channels we serve,” said Tim Markel, president, Mestek Distributor Products Group. “The acquisition of Transom builds on our long history of engineering and manufacturing hydronic heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With the addition of Mestek’s engineering and manufacturing expertise, Transom will be in a tremendous position for immediate growth.”

Over the last 20 years, Mestek has committed themselves to investing in innovative channel-specific companies that provide its customers with environmentally friendly solutions while keeping in concert with their core engineering and manufacturing strengths.

“The acquisition of Transom allows Mestek to instantly grow our already established air-to-water heat pump offerings and further solidify our dedication to decarbonization and electrification across North America,” said Mark Harrington, executive vice president, Mestek Distributor Products Group. “Our successful line of inverter-based air-to-water heat pumps under the SpacePak brand, and our commercial heat pumps under the RBI brand, will be synergistically complemented by the addition of Transom. The Transom team has over 30 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of chillers and heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications, such as mission critical, marine, rail, process control, and general comfort heating and cooling. We are excited to grow together in this rapidly emerging market segment.”

The Transom Corp. was established in 2016 by Johan Martensson in Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

“I am thrilled for Transom to become part of the Mestek family of companies,” said Johan Martensson, president, Transom Corp. “Mestek’s market stature and resources give us the platform needed for Transom’s products to reach the full market as well as develop new products more efficiently with an improved speed to market. This acquisition will allow us to rapidly become a leader in the heat pump market throughout the United States and Canada.”

Mestek Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Mestek Inc., a family run company of more than 46 specialty manufacturers serving many facets of the HVAC equipment and building envelope industries, including HVAC, metal forming, architectural building envelopes, and intelligent equipment controls. The Distributor Products Group of Mestek centers its concentration on hydronic heating, including commercial boilers, water heaters and heat pumps, gas-fired air side heating equipment, and specialty air conditioning markets. For more information, visit

.