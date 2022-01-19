Some apps are designed specifically to be used by building maintenance staff. These apps are designed for specific tasks, like managing alarms, adjusting set points, scheduling equipment, reviewing equipment operation, and occasionally placing and removing overrides. This sort of app is probably the most commonly found across the various BAS product vendors. This sort of app is also the one that would be most likely described in a construction project specification currently.

Some apps are designed specifically to be used by building maintenance staff. These apps are designed for tasks like managing alarms, adjusting set points, scheduling equipment, reviewing equipment operation, and occasionally placing and removing overrides. This sort of app is probably the most commonly found across the various BAS product vendors. This sort of app is also the one that would be most likely described in a construction project specification currently.

The next category are those designed for building occupants. In my opinion, this category is the one where the industry will see the most innovation. Today, these apps commonly have features meant to improve the experiences of both employees and visitors in a building. They have features related to making environmental adjustments like temperature set points and light level preferences. They also have features like wayfinding and interactions related to building amenities, such as meeting rooms.

Finally, we find apps that stand out in their uniqueness but, accordingly, fit a very small subset of the built environment. I've read about apps that are meant to collect temperature preferences from building occupants in common areas and are then used to make “better” decisions about HVAC systems. I've read about apps that are meant to limit access to make adjustments on specialized equipment, such as chillers. There are countless other use cases and apps to match, and I would love to hear what you, as a reader, have found to be a “killer app” related to the BAS sector.