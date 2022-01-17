KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Green Link has changed the composition of its straps and caps from urethane to injection molded glass-reinforced nylon, still retaining the striking “safety yellow” color. Straps are designed for Heavy Pipe while a cap design was developed for Lite Pipe Supports.

The Heavy Pipe KnuckleHead strap secures a 2½-inch nominal pipe. The Lite Pipe Support cap is designed to secure a single 1-inch nominal pipe or two ½-inch nominal pipes. Pipe supports straps and caps are attached with standard stainless steel screws, which are supplied with the heads.

“We custom engineered these products to fit the unique shape of our head designs,” said Lisa Mulder, vice president and technical liaison, Green Link. “There is growing interest in securing rooftop mechanical installations in the face of today’s climatic weather events. These straps increase the stability of pipes, conduit, channel and related mechanical equipment. Additionally, they satisfy local code requirements.”

