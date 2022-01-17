ATLANTA — Rheem has acquired Dejong, an independent manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel hot water tanks, from Nordian Capital. Founded in 1859 and based in Gorredijk, the Netherlands, Dejong produces hot water tanks for multiple applications including solar, heat pump, and boiler configurations.

“Rheem and Dejong are aligned on many fronts, including our commitment to sustainability,” said Chris Peel, president and CEO at Rheem. “Together, we will continue to lead through innovation and develop products that reduce dependance on carbon fuel sources while expanding Dejong’s presence beyond Europe and North America.”

“This partnership provides significant opportunity to support market expansion by pairing hot water storage tanks with sustainable energy sources, creating an integrated system that will appeal to our customers,” said Rich Bendure, president, Rheem Global Water. “Together, we will develop a category of products that provide value and meet the needs of our end users.”

Dejong will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Rheem’s Global Water Division. Arno La Haye, managing director of Dejong, will continue in his leadership position.

“Our growth potential requires substantial investments that only a company like Rheem can make,” said La Haye. “Rheem brings us a true industrial partner who knows our business, has a strong market presence and makes strategic decisions based on long-term goals.”

