The upcoming DISTRIBUTECH International and POWERGEN International, scheduled to take place on Jan. 26-28, has been rescheduled and will now take place May 23-25 at their same location, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

According to Clarion Events, the event’s organizer: “As you can imagine, this decision did not come easily, and we have put thoughtful consideration into our next steps. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we have had open and honest discussions with our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and attendees over the past few days. At this time, many companies still have travel bans in place that are impacting their decision to travel to events. We respect those health and safety decisions being made and are confident that delaying the events until May will deliver an environment where people feel safe to reconnect face-to-face and business can be done.”

Updated Event Schedule:

Monday, May 23: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Opening Reception

Tuesday, May 24: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Leadership Summit, Power Play Networking Reception

Wednesday, May 25: Conference Sessions, Exhibit Hall Open, Leadership Summit

For more information, visit www.powergen.com.