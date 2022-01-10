PINEBROOK, N.J. — For use with Airstage VRF systems, Fujitsu General America Inc. is introducing its Airstage Integration Manager™, optimized for the Niagara Framework by Tridium Inc.

A dramatic evolution in the integration of Airstage systems, this new controller features a new global design that functions with legacy systems and is also scalable for future needs.

The Airstage Integration Manager is a compact controller and integration platform for connecting Airstage VRF and devices to any commercial building management system (BMS). It is compatible with all Airstage VRF models and includes a guided configuration tool, basic monitoring and control functions, an alarm console, and cloud-based access.

The licensing model for the Airstage Integration Manager controller is simple and features native Airstage and standard open-protocol drivers, including BACnet, LonWorks, and Modbus. Optional IO and field bus expansion modules provide flexibility and expandability.

In larger facilities, multi-building applications, and large-scale control system integrations, Niagara 4 Supervisors can be used with Airstage Integration Manager controllers to aggregate information, including alarms and historical and real-time data to create a single unified application. Configuration and control software is custom-designed for Airstage systems. No experience with the Niagara platform is necessary.

Users can easily check system status from the front panel LEDs of the unit to diagnose network issues. The controller is available to purchase pre-licensed for 25 or 125 Airstage devices (indoor and outdoor units). Device license upgrades, in increments of 50, can be purchased in the future as needs grow. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.