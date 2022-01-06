ATLANTA — Rheem will mark its fifteenth consecutive year of sponsorship in NASCAR racing in 2022 with hospitality events to recognize and reward contractor and plumbing customers for their business and loyalty. Rheem began its hospitality program at the 2007 Daytona 500, where guests were thrilled with a trip to Victory Lane. During the 2021 season, Rheem Racing had its first win as a primary Cup sponsor, again at Daytona, when driver Christopher Bell was first to cross the finish line at the Daytona road course.

Over the years, Rheem Racing has partnered with Champions and Hall of Fame drivers, teams, and team owners in every NASCAR national series, including Joe Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, James Buescher, Ron Hornaday, and many other outstanding partners. During the last 15 years, Rheem has provided an unparalleled NASCAR hospitality experience to nearly 40,000 guests from every Rheem business unit at nearly every NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“NASCAR racing has provided us with a unique opportunity to connect on a more personal level with our customers and business partners,” said Chris Peel, CEO and president, Rheem. “With the extraordinary level of entertainment and fan-engagement value NASCAR provides, it continues to be an important element of our brand development strategy.”

During its 15-year racing history, Rheem-sponsored cars have won 17 races in Cup, Xfinity, and Truck series with two being in Cup Series. For more information, visit

