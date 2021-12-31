LOS ANGELES — Multidiscipline engineering consulting firm Coffman Engineers Inc. finalized a merger agreement with Los Angeles-based electrical engineering firm N.A. Cohen Group Inc. Coffman welcomes eight engineers and designers to the firm. Representatives from both firms finalized the agreement in a signing ceremony at Coffman's Encino office on Dec. 17. Coffman first announced the two firms' intent to merge on Oct. 5.

Jack Arslanian, P.E., president and principal, N.A. Cohen, will join Coffman as a principal advisor, and Youssef Matta, P.E., RCDD, CTS, executive vice president, N.A. Cohen, will join Coffman as a principal. In addition, six N.A. Cohen employees will become Coffman employees. They will move a short distance into Coffman's Encino, California, office.

"This is an exciting new chapter for N.A. Cohen Group and our clients,” said Arslanian. “We are grateful to have had a long history and look forward to a new chapter. It was important for us to find the right firm to partner with that would allow us to offer more while honoring our legacy. Coffman is that firm. We look forward to developing their in-house electrical engineering department in Los Angeles while offering expanded services to our clients."

Coffman and N.A. Cohen have many of the same clients and an established working relationship since 2010. N.A. Cohen's capabilities and portfolio complement Coffman's existing work and partnerships in Los Angeles, particularly health care, hospitality, higher education, and housing. Through discussions beginning in 2019, both firms agreed that merging would benefit clients and provide opportunities for employees.

"Our growth in the region calls for outstanding electrical engineering talent to expand our multidiscipline services," said Jonathan Wirthlin, P.E., SE, vice president, managing principal of Coffman's LA-OC region. "N.A. Cohen is that partner. They have built a respected firm in L.A., and we are fortunate to have them bring that legacy to Coffman to establish our electrical department."

This merger is a strategic fulfillment of Coffman's plan to establish an electrical engineering department in Los Angeles. Presently, Coffman's Encino and downtown L.A. offices rely on other Coffman offices to perform electrical engineering services. The addition of N.A. Cohen will establish a local electrical engineering group.

"We want to welcome Jack, Youssef, and the N.A. Cohen team to Coffman,” said dave Ruff, P.E., CEO/COB, Coffman. “They have built a successful practice in L.A. over several decades, and it's humbling that they have agreed to partner with Coffman. I am very excited at how complementary our work, values, and culture are. There's no doubt in my mind that we will be successful together."

