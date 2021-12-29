FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a rental boiler and equipment sales company, concluded its annual holiday food drive, held virtually for the second year in a row due to pandemic-related restrictions. The company selected to match employee donations for a total of more than $4,300 going to two local organizations, the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB), and the Clark County Food Bank. The AACFB is a local food bank to its headquarters in Fremont, California, while the Clark County Food Bank supports the community around its Controls Division in Washougal, Washington.

In addition to the employee-match for its annual food drive, Nationwide Boiler donated another $1,000 for a produce initiative led by its very own Meika Pope in Washougal. The donation was used to grow and give back a multitude of fresh, organic produce including cabbage, winter squash, potatoes, beets, onions, and various greens. Grown by local farmer Shady Grove Farms, the produce was delivered by Meika and other Nationwide employees in three separate installments to the Camas Family-Community Resource Center. The produce was then distributed to hundreds of local families in need.

The company coordinates various other charitable activities throughout the year, including its Pebble Beach Charity Golf Tournament held every year in May. For more information about Nationwide Boiler, visit

.