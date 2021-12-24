CONCORDVILLE, Pa. — SOUTHCO, a provider of engineered access hardware, has expanded its line of VISE ACTION® Compression Latches with a new covered version that allows the operator to identify whether the latch is open or closed. Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover is designed with a cover that pops open when latch is not secure, providing visual indication of latch status.

This new offering expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO™ products, which provide visual indication for improving safety and monitoring access in a wide variety of applications.

Southco’s standard E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch has been modified to work with a special cover that is installed on top of the latch at the time of assembly. The cover includes a bi-stable hinge that permits the cover to be fully opened or fully closed only. When the latch is not fully closed, the cover cannot be closed and pops open, indicating that the latch is not secure. When the latch is fully closed, the cover can also be fully closed, providing clear visual indication that the latch is secure.

By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover improves efficiency, enhances safety, and reduces maintenance errors. Designed for heavy use, the cover helps to protect the E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch from dust and moisture, making it a suitable choice for outdoor, high vibration or corrosive environments. Tested to DIN EN 45545 and DIN EN 61373, Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch series complies with rail industry standards for fire resistance and vibration.

“Due to their relatively small size and symmetrical shape, it is hard to see if a typical round headed compression latch is securely fastened from any distance,” said Jonathan Coulter, commercial product manager. “The E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Bi-Stable Cover provides clear visual feedback of whether a panel is fully closed, or not closed. This helps prevent security and safety risks for end users operating and maintaining rail, lighting and industrial equipment.”

