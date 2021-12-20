MINNEAPOLIS — Banner Engineering introduced the DXMR90 industrial controller, an integral part of the Snap Signal family of products, which allows customers to leverage the competitive advantages of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This compact device serves as a central hub for processing incoming signals from equipment including sensors attached to machinery. It then outputs a combined data stream that provides direct visibility of active processes, detects opportunities for specific productivity improvements, and enables advanced predictive maintenance capabilities to prevent costly unexpected downtime.

The DXMR90 contains individual Modbus Clients for concurrent communication with up to five independent serial networks. It converts Modbus RTU signals to Modbus TCP/IP, Ethernet I/P, or Profinet, and it communicates with devices that use internet protocols such as RESTful, MQTT, and APIs. Data output from the DXMR90 can be sent over Ethernet (or a connected cellular-enabled DXM Controller) to cloud platforms, including Banner’s own Cloud Data Services, for round-the-clock condition monitoring, email or text message alerts, and data-driven insights. For more information, visit

.