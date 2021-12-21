MADISON, Ind. — Madison Chemical introduces the Alum-Renew Kit, a combination of four cleaning and surface preparation products that remove various surface contaminants from aluminum substrates. Users can quickly and effectively remove grease, oil, metal chips, coating carbide spots, light oxides, weld marks, carbonaceous films, and similar contaminants that commonly occur during the various stages of forming and fabricating aluminum. Each kit contains a gallon of VISCOCLEAN GREEN alkaline detergent, along with aluminum conditioners of varying intensities: ALUMA-SAFE GEL (mild), ALUMA-CLING-BLUE (moderate), and TREADBRITE EDGE GEL (aggressive). Each component of the Alum-Restore kit is uniquely dyed and includes detailed instructions to simplify their usage. Alum-Renew is ideal for any OEM that is forming, fabricating, or otherwise manufacturing components with aluminum substrates. It is also well suited for field repair work and refurbishment.

Using Alum-Renew prior to painting improves even distribution of high-performance resins through reduction of surface irregularities. The kit allows users to try products of varying intensities before purchasing selected materials in production quantities.

VISCOCLEAN GREEN is a viscous water based alkaline gel for cleaning oil, grease, and a wide variety of other soils from vertical surfaces and overhead areas where normal solution would rapidly run off. Ideal for the removal of tenacious organic soils such as partially carbonized deposits, tarry or gummy residues, and similar heat decomposed soils. It contains biodegradable, surface active agents and emulsifiers and removes some paints. VISCOCLEAN GREEN does not dry to a hard film and may be scraped, wiped, or flushed off with water as conditions dictate.

ALUMA-SAFE GEL is a thickened gel which is a mildly acid formulation for the cleaning of aluminum alloys, especially bright decorative aluminum. With excellent detergency and rinsing properties, it is extremely effective on 5000 and 6000 series aluminum alloys, as well as stainless steel.

ALUMA-CLING BLUE is a moderately acidic, thickened gel formulation for the cleaning of aluminum alloys, especially bright decorative aluminum. With excellent detergency and rinsing properties, it is extremely effective on 5000 and 6000 series aluminum alloys, as well as stainless steel. It removes sub-surface stains and is ideal for cleaning embossed treadplate aluminum.

TREADBRITE EDGE GEL is a viscous gel containing a balanced blend of surfactants and acids. Formulated for use on aluminum, mild steel, stainless steel, and copper, it removes soil and laser scale, heat treat scale, and rust by simultaneously cleaning and brightening the surface through an etching action. For more information, visit www.madchem.com.