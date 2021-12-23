ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Engineering Sciences (UES), a national engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, acquired GSI Engineering (GSI), an environmental, geotechnical, drilling, and materials testing firm based in Wichita, Kansas, with additional offices in Topeka and Kansas City as well as Grand Island, Nebraska. GSI's 70-person team serves commercial, institutional, and municipal market clients throughout Kansas and Nebraska as well as Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Significant recent projects include a 1 million-square-foot Amazon ICT2 warehouse; Schwan Food Company facility expansion; property redevelopment and remediation of Crete Carriers’ property; and the design, construction, and consolidation of smelter waste at an orphan site for the State of Kansas.

GSI joins Geotechnology in the Midwest Division of UES, led by Ed Alizadeh, P.E., JD, who will continue serving as both president of the Midwest division and CEO of geotechnology.

"GSI is a well-run organization, with great people, environmental capabilities, client relationships, and geographically desirable locations," said Alizadeh. "Their highly capable staff complements our team, and, together, we will achieve our goals to continue to significantly grow the Midwest Division of UES."

Chuck Brewer, president, GSI Engineering, a principal geologist with more than 35 years of industry experience, will continue in his role as president of GSI, reporting to Alizadeh. GSI's existing leadership team will also continue in their roles.

"By joining Universal Engineering Sciences, we now have the ability to serve our existing clients with even greater capabilities as well as new clients across the United States," said Brewer. "We are excited to join Geotechnology and UES in their pursuit of growth in the Midwest while continuing to grow our market share in Kansas and Nebraska. The expansion opportunities ahead are numerous, and the ability to further our reach allows us to serve our clients at the highest level, while providing challenging and rewarding career paths for our people."

