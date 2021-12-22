STULZ, a global mission critical air conditioning specialist, is expanding its presence across the Benelux region with a new corporate headquarters in the Netherlands. Located in the Dutch business centre of Hoofddorp, in the immediate vicinity of Schiphol Airport, the new STULZ Groep BV headquarters is a climate neutral intelligent building that boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The new Benelux headquarters took 10 months to build and is designed to be as sustainable as possible through the extensive use of innovative and environmentally focused technologies, including various STULZ solutions.

More than 950 solar collectors have been installed, which are capable of meeting the average annual energy requirements of around 130 households and supply an energy volume of up to 350,000 kWh per year. In addition to fully supplying the energy needs of office workstations, production, and warehouse facilities, the sustainable concept also provides enough electricity for 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. These will supply power to a new EV fleet and will be further expanded as required.





The new Hoofddorp building replaces the previous STULZ Groep BV headquarters in Amstelveen and will accommodate more than 60 employees comprising office, service, sales, logistics, and production personnel. With up to 2,700 pallet storage spaces, the site offers a total usable area of up to 9,000 square meters. In the future, production at the site will focus primarily on the STULZ Climapac air handling units and new heat pump solutions.

“Hoofddorp offers the perfect location for increased growth and market penetration across the entire Benelux region,” said Carlo Brouwer, managing director at STULZ Groep BV. “It indicates our intention to rapidly expand across key target areas and grow the business in line with our plans. With these new logistics and production capacities, our specialist partners will benefit from even faster order processing and increased delivery capacity. We have achieved our objective of creating a truly sustainable intelligent building that utilises an extensive range of STULZ technologies and offers our employees a cutting edge workplace environment.”

For more information, visit

.