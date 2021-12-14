MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — MTE Corp., a global designer and manufacturer of high-efficiency electrical power quality solutions for commercial and industrial applications, introduces its best-in-class dV E-Series motor protection filter. Using a dV/dt filter enables uptime and protects AC motors from the destructive effects of the variable frequency drive (VFD) pulse width modulated voltage that can damage cables and motors.

The dV E-Series mitigates reflective waves, reduces rise time, and limits peak voltage, resulting in reduced motor heating, longer cable and motor life, and a significant reduction in downtime and total ownership cost. The dV E-series offers low watt loss, enabling more efficiency and savings and ensuring longer life and protection for equipment around the filter. It is mounting compatible with MTE's dV Sentry and competitive options and features a compact design that is light and small for easier installation in crowded cabinets. The robust design operates over an extended temperature range from minus 40°-60°C and is backed by a three-year warranty.

"In collaboration with our customers, we identified a need for a high-value motor protection filter to bolster our industry-leading solutions," said Ahsan Javed, vice president of marketing at MTE Corp. "Our comprehensive motor protection portfolio now includes the new dV E-Series, dV Sentry, SineWave Guardian, and SineWave Nexus, which provides our customers with the best products for any application."

The dV E-Series is part of MTE's Power Quality Express stocking initiative. For more information, visit: www.mtecorp.com.