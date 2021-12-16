ST. LOUIS — Those expecting heavy snowfall can cross shoveling snow off of their to-do list this winter with STEP® Snowmelt. A radiant heating solution for driveways, patios, roofs, and gutters, STEP Snowmelt features the same innovative self-regulating heating elements that put STEP HEAT on the map.

STEP Snowmelt is designed to keep residential and commercial driveways, sidewalks, walkways, ramps, patios, and more free from snow and ice. STEP Snowmelt operates on 24-48 volts and is often connected to a power supply but can also be operated by solar or wind power. This patented, low-voltage radiant heating mat (available in 9- or 12-inch-wide sizes) is made from durable, thin (3/64-inch) elements comprised of semi-conductive, self-regulating polymer. This self-regulating technology (PTC nanotechnology) allows the heating elements to heat with maximum power in cold environments and use less electricity as they warm up. This minimizes power consumption and reduces snow melt costs by 30%-60% compared to conventional cable systems. STEP HEAT engineers customize the ideal snowmelt system based on their customers’ unique project needs. STEP Snowmelt elements are installed under the pavement of walkways, driveways, and patios.

STEP Roof Deicing is designed to solve problems with snow buildup and ice damming on roofs, valleys, eaves, and gutters for commercial and residential buildings. The patented, low-voltage heating element STEP Roof Deicing is a durable, yet thin (3/64-inch) element. This 3-, 9-, and 12-inch-wide element is made of a homogeneous, semi-conductive polymer, which by nature is self-regulating. The heating mat is designed to be installed underneath roof shingles. The lightweight heating element is delivered in a roll and can be cut to size and field-wired on the job site for easy installation.

STEP Snowmelt systems can be customized according to regional temperatures and how much snowfall they receive. STEP Snowmelt installations can be designed with different “snow-free ratios.” Snow-free ratio 0 melts snow after it has already fallen, snow-free ratio 0.5 melts half of the snow as it falls, and snow-free ratio 1 melts all snow while it is falling. The elements come enclosed in vinyl and should be installed under pavement or concrete, placed on top of gravel and compacted sand, and secured so that they do not move around when pavement or concrete is poured on top of them.

“With STEP Snowmelt, homeowners don’t have to worry about clearing snow and ice from their driveway and can be assured our self-regulating technology will do the job while lowering energy costs,” said Monica Irgens, president, STEP HEAT. “We are proud to offer the future of nature and engineering with innovative heating solutions for a safer, more comfortable winter season.”

For more information, visit https://stepheat.com/snowmelt.