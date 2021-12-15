CHANTILLY, Va. — The eighth edition of Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association’s (SMACNA’s) Fibrous Glass Duct Construction Standards provides important updates from former editions, with 1400 EI 2-inch board now covered within the standard. This new standard also includes revisions to tie rod reinforcements, channel system reinforcement, partial wrap-around reinforcement, and fasteners associated with the newer boards. Additional provisions for fittings, closures, and specifications referencing the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) are included.For more information, visit https://store.smacna.org/fibrous-glass-duct-construction-standards.
SMACNA Releases Eighth Edition of its Fibrous Glass Duct Construction Standards
December 15, 2021
