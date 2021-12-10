GERMANTOWN, Wis. — As an economical solution for standard applications, WAGO’s new ECO 2 power supplies maximize space in your control cabinet while providing a high efficiency rating up to 90%. These power supplies, measuring 25mm and 38mm respectively, come with our Push-In CAGE CLAMP® technology for reliable connections and equipped with orange integrated levers, allowing for a tool-free installation experience.

ECO 2 power supplies have a Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) of greater than 1 million hours and are approved for worldwide location use according to UL 61010. The LED indications, DC O.K. contacts, adjustable output voltage, and convenient marking options make them an appropriate choice for standard applications.

For more information, visit

.