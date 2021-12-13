WASHINGTON — The National Institute of Building Sciences board of directors announced the Honorable Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, NAC, CCM, LEED AP, the 11th architect of the capitol and president of The Ayers Group LLC, has accepted the position of interim CEO of NIBS. Ayers’ appointment follows the announced departure of CEO Lakisha A. Woods, CAE.

“The board of directors is grateful to Stephen for stepping into this role,” said Anne Ellis, P.E., Hon.M.ACI, F.ASCE, M.NAC, board chair. “Stephen is a proven, trusted, and highly respected industry leader who will ensure a seamless transition and maintain the institute’s positive momentum advancing building science and technology to serve the public interest.”

Ayers previously served as chair of the NIBS board from 2017 to 2018. He also served as chair of the Construction Management Association of America and the Construction Users Roundtable.

On Feb. 24, 2010, President Barack Obama nominated Ayers to serve as the 11th architect of the capitol. By May of that year, the U.S. Senate confirmed Ayers, and the president officially appointed him to a 10-year term as architect of the capitol.

Ayers was responsible for facilities maintenance and operation of the historic U.S. Capitol Building, the care and improvement of more than 570 acres of grounds, and the operation and maintenance of 18.6 million square feet of buildings, including the House and Senate congressional office buildings, capitol visitor center, Library of Congress, U.S. Supreme Court Building, and other facilities.

Under his leadership, Ayers reduced carbon emissions, improved energy efficiency, and implemented sustainable design practices throughout the Capitol complex. He also was committed to supporting small businesses to help facilitate competition and support local communities and implemented several programs to award contracts to companies that reflect the nation’s diversity. For more information, visit

.