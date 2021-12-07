DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane® – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Trane Technician of the Future Scholarship through March 1, 2022.

The Trane Technician of the Future Scholarship provides essential financial support for aspiring HVAC or controls technicians launching their careers and will engage a diverse pool of students from across the U.S. and Canada.

The scholarship, now in its second year, supports students seeking a technical education as they prepare to enter the HVAC or building automation fields. A minimum of 14 recipients will be selected on the basis of academic performance, leadership and participation, long-term career and educational goals, financial need, and other criteria. Recipients enrolled part-time receive $2,500 each; recipients enrolled full-time receive $4,000 each. Awards may be used for all education-related expenses.

“We need more qualified technicians and operators who will grow and sustain the dynamic HVAC industry in the years to come,” said Donny Simmons, president, commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “Last year, we were able to help 21 aspiring HVAC and controls technicians kick start their careers. We look forward to awarding additional scholarships that make a difference for our industry and the deserving recipients.”

“Every day, I wake up trying to break the generational cycles and provide my family with a much better life,” said Desmon Merchant, 2021 scholarship recipient. “Going to school full time and working full time has been a challenge, but one that I accept with great pride knowing that I am able to provide a life for my daughter and wife. With the help of Trane’s scholarship, I will be able to not only graduate but start my own career and make my family proud.”

