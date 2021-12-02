SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck Group, a family owned company and manufacturer of air movement, air control, and air tempering products, announces exciting leadership moves that position the company to accelerate long-term growth and create more value for customers and team members.

As Greenheck Group approaches its 75th anniversary in 2022, the company will exceed $1 billion in annual revenue. To meet accelerating growth and growing customer needs, Greenheck Group is making unprecedented reinvestments in product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and its more than 4,000 team members. The moves in leadership will ensure Greenheck Group’s future vision and goals perpetuate the company’s core values for its next 75 years.

“Greenheck Group has achieved a high level of growth in the past decade and continues to have a bright future because of our team members. I am inspired by the team members and shareholders of our company who strive to do extraordinary things for the good of our customers and communities.” said Rich Totzke, COO.

Aaron Gotham, COO, said, “Our company’s values guide us to not rest on the past, but innovate for the future, which is why we are making the moves in leadership to maintain our commitments to our customers and team members, while pursuing new opportunities and accelerating growth.”

The following announcements are effective immediately:

Aaron Gotham and Rich Totzke have been named COOs — Gotham will manage manufacturing operations company-wide, leading the organization’s business units. Rich will lead Greenheck Group’s shared service, sales, and marketing organizations. In their new roles, they will partner with Jim McIntyre, president, CEO, and chairman, in the office of the CEO, to lead Greenheck Group’s executive team in the next phase of the company’s ambitious future.

Gotham will manage manufacturing operations company-wide, leading the organization’s business units. Rich will lead Greenheck Group’s shared service, sales, and marketing organizations. In their new roles, they will partner with Jim McIntyre, president, CEO, and chairman, in the office of the CEO, to lead Greenheck Group’s executive team in the next phase of the company’s ambitious future. Mark Belke and Becky Gatzke Are each Promoted to President and join the Greenheck Group’s Executive Team — Belke will lead Greenheck Group’s air movement and control division. Gatzke will lead Greenheck Group’s conditioning and ventilating products division.

Belke will lead Greenheck Group’s air movement and control division. Gatzke will lead Greenheck Group’s conditioning and ventilating products division. Matthew Spink and Jim Benville Are Each Promoted to Senior Vice President and Join the Greenheck Group’s Executive Team — Spink is promoted to senior vice president of Greenheck’s mechanical channel. Benville is promoted to senior vice president of strategic partnerships.

“The promotions and organizational realignment ensure Greenheck Group has strategic leadership and accountability in critical areas across the company to achieve the company’s employer of choice and growth objectives,” said Carrie Strobel, chief human resources officer (CHRO). “In all cases, the company is demonstrating our commitment to promote from within, celebrating opportunities for new leadership and maintaining continuity through succession planning that will maintain Greenheck Group’s core values and culture.”

Additional leadership moves complete the realignment of the executive team.

David Kallstrom will assume the new role of president of new ventures. Damon Childers is named president of Accurex and strategic sales. Kurt Schoenrock is named CFO.

Completing the Executive Team

Continuing in their current roles are the following: Brian Funfar, CIO; Scott Graf, chief manufacturing officer (CMO); Bryan LiBrandi, chief marketing officer (CMO); Tim Kilgore, president, Greenheck sales; and Carrie Strobel, chief human resource officer (CHRO). For more information, visit

.