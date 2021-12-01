DENVER — Brown and Caldwell, an environmental engineering and construction firm, announced Rod Pipe, vice president, has been inducted to the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) College of Fellows.

DBIA is an association of leaders in the design and construction industry utilizing design-build and integrated project delivery methods to achieve high-performance projects. Its prestigious Fellow status acknowledges the achievements, stature, and contributions of the institute’s most accomplished designated design-build professionals based on input from industry peers and leaders.

Pope’s 44-year water and wastewater career has focused on design-build project delivery. He has presided over $1.4 billion in projects as an owner’s advisor, design partner, and design-builder. Delivery methods have included fixed fee and progressive design-build for the award-winning construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of water and wastewater treatment plants, pump stations, and conveyance pipelines throughout the U.S.

“I’m delighted Rod’s peers have awarded his dedication to advancing design-build delivery with this prestigious recognition,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO, Brown and Caldwell. “Rod has distinguished himself throughout the industry for his technical innovation and his ability to collaborate with owners and the broader engineering, design, and construction community. All at Brown and Caldwell are proud of Rod’s achievements and grateful for his leadership.”

Pope’s most notable project involvement is his role as project executive on the $300 million progressive design-build expansion to the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility for Fulton County, Georgia. Currently under construction, the project to increase capacity, replace aging infrastructure, and produce cleaner water is among the largest single capital expansion projects in the county’s history. The project is being delivered by the design-build joint venture of Archer Western and Brown and Caldwell.

Outside of project responsibilities, Pope advocates for the design-build profession through involvement on several national and regional committees, engagements with academia/universities, and presenting at technical conferences.

Based in Denver, Pope is a licensed professional engineer in numerous states, a certified design-build professional, and holds a master’s in sanitary engineering and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Georgia Tech. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.