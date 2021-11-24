HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — NSI Industries LLC, a provider of electrical product solutions for more than 45 years, announced the acquisition of Duro Dyne® Corp., a Bay Shore, New York- based sheet metal manufacturer for the HVAC industry. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. TM Capital served as advisor to Duro Dyne.

Since 1952, Duro Dyne has been a manufacturer of sheet metal accessories and equipment for the HVAC industry, offering sheet metal contractors and installers the widest variety of products specific to their trade. The Duro Dyne acquisition adds the HVAC market to NSI’s distribution model with a company that already has a strong foothold in this industry. Additionally, both companies possess strong operational advantages within their own ranks, including customer service and product development, which allows them to combine these strengths to even better serve their customers.

“Duro Dyne has built a tremendous reputation with its customers over the years as not only providing first in class products but also as the easiest company to work with in the market,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO of NSI Industries. “By leading with these attributes, Duro Dyne naturally aligns itself with NSI and its approach to the marketplace. We welcome the Duro Dyne team to the NSI family and look forward to increasing Duro Dyne’s HVACR market share with the added strengths as part of the NSI platform.”

Said David B. Krupnick, President of Duro Dyne Corp., “We are extremely excited to partner with NSI. Both companies’ synergistic value propositions in two of the most important sectors of the construction trade make this a perfect marriage. With both companies’ core values being innovation, customer service, and growth, we expect over the next decade to now be able to catapult Duro Dyne to a new level in the HVAC industry with NSI’s support. This will be accomplished by further supporting our tried and true values and expanding our scalable business model in the HVACR industry. This partnership will make Duro Dyne an even greater name in sheet metal accessories.”

Patrick Rossetto, president Duro Dyne National, said, “It is with great enthusiasm that the Duro Dyne team welcomes this partnership with NSI Industries. Duro Dyne’s values and business strategy is clearly aligned with that of NSI and that position will have a positive impact for our customers and employees alike. By joining forces, our strength and growth will be unparalleled in the HVAC and electrical supplies industries. We look forward to continued opportunities to cultivate great success in the near and long term future.”

For more information, visit www.nsiindustries.com.