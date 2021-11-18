ROSEMONT, Ill. — Even when properly insulated, concrete floors suspended over cold spaces will lose up to 80% of their heat. As heat is lost through the floor, it puts a costly strain on HVAC systems that heat structures, such as enclosed pedestrian bridges, transformer rooms, shipping facilities, and parking garages.

To reduce utility expenses and HVAC maintenance requirements, Emerson has introduced its new EasyHeat™ Elevated Slab Heating System. Comprised of self-regulating or mineral-insulated heating cables, power distribution controls, and accessories, the system comes ready to mount on the underside of a concrete slab with strapping to securely hold it in place. Insulation and a cosmetic ceiling finish are then installed to protect and hide the system from view. Cable is arranged in a serpentine pattern to achieve uniform heat distribution.

The system is designed to keep concrete floors at or near room temperature, eliminating the chill and taking significant strain off of HVAC systems. Besides reducing utility and maintenance costs, warm concrete floors make it far more comfortable for people within the structures, including those traveling on skywalks between gates at airports or those locating their cars in underground garages, among others.

A key component to the success of the system is the EasyHeat EGPC Digital Controller. Designed to optimize energy consumption, it provides microprocessor-based temperature control and monitoring of heater segments with remote alarm contacts and GFCI protection. For more information, visit:

