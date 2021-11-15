HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has named ICON Boiler as its exclusive authorized sales representative for Georgia and northern Florida. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, ICON has multiple locations across the southeastern U.S. and works hand in hand with consulting engineers, building owners, and end users to design boiler room solutions that ensure a successful new or updated plant. The company has sales offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, to support Superior Boiler’s product lines.

Under the agreement, ICON will represent Superior’s entire line of products, which include watertube and firetube boilers, deaerators, and the recently announced high-efficiency condensing boiler line.

“ICON is rapidly becoming a recognized leader in the southeast for providing outstanding customer service while also delivering valuable solutions for steam and hot water boiler systems across a large geographic area of the United States,” said Matt Steele, vice president of sales and marketing, Superior. “Superior is thrilled to add another representative with such a professional reputation in our industry to promote and sell our boiler products. We believe adding the ICON team’s tremendous experience and knowledge to our own engineering and sales team’s expertise positions us jointly to support the robust marketplace ICON serves.”

“ICON is privileged to partner with Superior Boiler and represent the entire Superior product line in the southeast,” said Myron Burnett, general manager of ICON. “It’s exciting for our team to be working with this reputable industry leader. The addition of Superior’s boiler lines perfectly rounds out our ability to meet the needs of the engineers and customers we serve.”

For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.