NEW YORK — Metrix Connect LLC has acquired and completely redesigned AdditiveManufacturing.com, continuing its mission to serve the AM community with resources and content. More than 100 advisors who are experts in AM/3D printing and represent multiple industries and technologies have been instrumental in helping Metrix, an ASME company, develop and curate content and resources for the site. The revamped site showcases the latest technology; facilitates professional connections through events, webinars, and its technology network; and offers opportunities for community members to contribute expertise, participate in forums, and get involved in AM/3D printing standards development. Advisors comprise industry experts from companies including Baker Hughes, BMW, Boeing, Mayo Clinic, Stryker, and more.

Metrix announced the purchase and relaunch of AdditiveManufacturing.com at Formnext, an annual AM industry event held this week in Frankfurt, where Metrix is an exhibitor.

“The new AdditiveManufacturing.com is driven by industry, for industry,” said Deborah Holton, president, Metrix. “Under the leadership of Lauralyn McDaniel and team, the site will offer the real-time resources and information that community members need to keep pace with rapid changes in AM/3D printing technology and can access from anywhere, anytime. In addition, the site will reveal more opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation in applications for aerospace, automotive, energy, manufacturing, medical devices, and robotics.”

“With approximately 150,000 unique visitors per year, AdditiveManufacturing.com has been a trusted source for industry news and information,” said McDaniel. “Metrix and our advisors are ready to take it to the next level with fresh content, news, resources, industry reports, and more. We plan to grow our audience by combining the world class knowledge and content for which ASME is known in the AM space with the accessibility of a top domain in the field.”

McDaniel is head of industry strategy and engagement for Metrix. With more than 20 years of experience in AM, micromanufacturing, and nanotechnology, she is active in the AM/3D printing industry and serves as vice chair of the America Makes & ANSI additive manufacturing standards collaborative and as co-chair of the medical workgroup, DICOM WG-17 3D Manufacturing, RSNA 3D Printing SIG, and ASTM F42 executive committee. She received the America Makes Ambassador designation in 2018 and was named the 3D Printing Industry Community Advocate of the Year in 2019. She authors annual year-in-review reports on a variety of industry sectors – including the annual

