VIENNA, Va. — ABMA is excited to announce Capt. Chris Cassidy will be the keynote speaker at BOILER 2022’s opening session.

A decorated veteran of the sea, air, land, and outer space, Cassidy is among the leaders of an exclusive and distinguished group of accomplished military astronauts who have made an impact on and beyond this world.

“Chris will inspire BOILER 2022 attendees to believe that it’s in all of us to thrive in clutch moments and successfully lead when challenges arise”, said Scott Lynch, president, ABMA.

Cassidy’s career began as a member of the U.S. Navy SEALs team, where he spent 11 of his 28 years in the Navy, making two six-month deployments to Afghanistan and a further two deployments to the Mediterranean. Cassidy served as ground assault force commander for combat missions. Cassidy also amassed several hundred hours underwater as a navigator or mission commander of a two-man flooded submersible SDV.

Following his decorated Navy Seal career, he transitioned from Earth to the cosmos, becoming a NASA Astronaut in 2004, where he accumulated 378 days in space and 54 hours, 51 minutes of spacewalk time, placing him in an elite group with 10 spacewalks. In 2015, he was named NASA’s chief astronaut, a role in which he was responsible for flight assignments, mission preparation, and on-orbit support of U.S. crews. His NASA career culminated in 2020, when he took over command of the International Space Station.

BOILER 2022 - ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo, takes place April 11-13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. It is the first and only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain. For more information, visit www.boiler2022.com.