ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Energesco Mechanical LLC announced Will McAteer has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he will be responsible for overseeing Energesco’s operations and will support CEO William Bennett in executing the company’s vision of becoming a premier mechanical contractor in the Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Northern Virginia area.

“This is an exciting time at Energesco,” said William Bennett. “Will’s appointment as COO is a significant step in our goal to being the mechanical contracting company of choice in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. From pre-construction through project completion, Will’s passion for excellence drives him towards continuous improvement practices. Our success in this regard is directly tied to the strength of our relationships with our clients, partners, vendors, and employees. Will’s 39 years of experience in the mechanical contracting space and deep ties to our community will have an immediate and long-lasting impact helping Energesco achieve these goals.”

“I am very excited to be a part of the Energesco Mechanical, LLC family,” said McAteer. “I believe my experience and relationships are going to be an excellent addition to an already dynamic company. Together, we share a common vision to continue to provide our serves to a select clientele that is looking for a performance driven company when selecting a trade partner or service provider.”

In his capacity as COO, McAteer oversees all aspects of operations and planning for the company’s construction and service departments to achieve its corporate goals, strategic market expansion, and implementation of business development efforts. He has more than 39 years of mechanical contracting experience, having spent the past 24 years in executive management roles at various leading mechanical contracting companies in the Washington metropolitan market. As a veteran in the mechanical construction and service space, he has extensive experience in plan/spec, design/build, and integrated project delivery as well as performance contracting methods. Prior to joining Energesco Mechanical, McAteer was an executive at PBM Mechanical and Limbach Co., and he also served as the founder and CEO at Dominion Mechanical Inc. For more information, visit www.energescomechanical.com.