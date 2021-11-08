AUSTIN, Texas — Ambiq announces that Carlos Morales has joined the company as vice president of artificial intelligence (AI). Morales will leverage Ambiq’s Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform to bring AI to the farthest endpoints of compute as billions of mobile and portable devices continue to expand the ever-growing IoT universe. He will focus on enabling novel low-latency AI-driven applications while reducing the need for intensive energy demand by applying analytics locally and intelligently.

Morales has more than 30 years of research and development experience spanning silicon to cloud. Most recently, he led a company-wide AI strategy and business development initiatives with a global AI software team at Intel® for five years. Before Intel, he was part of Cisco’s Advanced Architecture and Research Group, where he successfully pioneered technologies such as Fog Computing and the first full-featured software-defined router that is now an essential part of the edge to cloud operations.

“The moment I understood Ambiq’s unique value, I knew I had to be part of their journey,” said Morales. “The opportunities unlocked by bringing AI to the vast far-edge ecosystem are mind-boggling and terrifically exciting. Ambiq is in a singular position to truly bend the arc of compute, and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

“Ambiq is on the cusp of revolutionizing the IoT by enabling tomorrow’s battery-powered endpoint devices to become more intuitive, energy-efficient, and seamlessly integrated into our daily lives,” said Fumihide Esaka, chairman and CEO of Ambiq. “We are delighted to have Carlos join us to drive our endpoint intelligence goal to fruition.”

Carlos' career spans just about every aspect of computer engineering, from ASIC development to cloud-based deep learning-as-a-service products. Besides AI, he's built expertise in cloud-based back-end applications, cybersecurity, workload scheduling, orchestration, isolation, and efficient networking in his past roles.