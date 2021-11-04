SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Dawn Wirtz is the new design technology manager at TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architectural, and planning consulting services.

In this newly created position, Wirtz collaborates with TKDA’s production staff to develop, maintain, and continuously evaluate the firm’s standards, user capabilities, and current technologies.

Before coming to TKDA, Wirtz served as BIM/CAD manager as well as structural designer and drafter for several architectural firms. She teaches classes in Autodesk and is an adjunct faculty member at Anoka Technical College.

“I’ve always had an interest in the architecture, engineering, and construction field,” Wirtz said. “I’ve been lucky enough in my career to have employers that allowed me to explore some of these avenues.”

Wirtz earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Minnesota School of Business and an associate’s degree in architectural drafting and design from Northwest Technical Institute in Eden Prairie. She is Autodesk certified.

“We are very pleased to have Dawn join the firm,” said Xai Xiong, chief information officer. “Her breadth of experience in the technology, design, and teaching fields, and her enthusiasm for sharing her knowledge, will serve TKDA very well.”

