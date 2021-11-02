DAVIDSON, N.C. — Tracer® Ensemble® Cloud and Pivot® Smart Thermostat Integration: Ensemble Cloud, a building management system, now integrates with the Trane Pivot® smart thermostat system to offer one of the industry’s first enterprise management systems designed for light commercial buildings. This integration helps building owners and managers gain cost-effective enterprise control of their facilities, giving them a complete view of their building assets. Ensemble dashboards and reporting help customers to become more conscious of the energy they are using while scheduling and alarm management allows them to manage this energy more efficiently. For more information, click here.
Ensemble Cloud BMS with Pivot Integration – Trane
November 2, 2021
